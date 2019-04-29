× Donor’s family unexpectedly meets man with relative’s heart at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sunday was Transplant Awareness Day at Busch Stadium. Thousands of baseball fans attended the afternoon match between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds to support organ donation. One of the people attending the game had an unexpected meeting with the man who received her brother’s heart. Video of the emotional encounter is going viral.

This is what Savannah Chavez Roesch posted to Facebook:

“Today was a day I will NEVER EVER forget!!!!! This is definitely an amazing experience & am just SO blown away!! The video just says it all!!

So most of you already know my brother was an organ donor. A year ago we received a letter from the recipient of his heart. I wrote back & put some pictures of Donovan along with it so they could put a face to his new heart. In the letters you cannot put any identifying information in them (last name, age, where you live etc) so it’s such an intense feeling knowing you are so close to contact but really no idea who they are.

We got tickets to the Cardinal’s game for the Donate Life day. All that know me know that I do not like baseball! But we go to honor my baby brother!! We got our group picture taken & as I’m giving my email address to the photographer to send the copy to me I hear a woman as “Are you Donovan’s family?” I didn’t really think much of it. I thought that it was someone that worked with him or knew him from school.

It was the recipient of Donovan Bulger ‘s heart!!!!!!!!! His daughter recognized the picture on our shirts & told her mom she thinks it’s Donovan’s family!!!! Without hesitation, her mom came up to us & asked because they were just as eager to know who we were just as we were eager to meet them!! We were all in COMPLETE SHOCK & AWE!!! I think everyone in the ballpark heard our cries & shrieks of complete shock & joy!!!! I had been waiting to hear back from them since I wrote that letter & to FINALLY meet him & his WONDERFUL family COMPLETELY RANDOM by chance like that was a feeling I CANNOT even begin to describe!!!! We went back & got a group picture with our new found family!!!

I think Donovan arranged for us to meet this way. What are the chances of this happening?!? I’m still in complete SHOCK!!!!! Thank you Angie for making our shirts!!!!! If it wasn’t for us wearing them, this never would have happened!!! We would have walked past each other & would have never met!!!!!!”

