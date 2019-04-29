Expect several rounds of heavy rain this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The remnants of the severe weather that blew across Kansas last night are rapidly weakening as they approach St. Louis. Expect a round of rain with a little lightning and thunder between 8am and 11am today.

This round of rain moving east in time for midday. Quite a bit of dry time is expected this afternoon before a few additional spot storms bubble up after 3PM and continue into tonight.

Severe weather is not anticipated today or tonight. Some storms may produce a little hail and some very heavy rain this evening into tonight.

For the rest of this week:

A sharp temperature contrast will exist between the building spring warmth to our south and lingering chilly conditions to our northwest. Stuck between the two is a wavy front. This front will serve as the focus for thunderstorms through the week as the two opposing air masses wrestle for territory. Every time the front wiggles storms will fire up with multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected.

The impact:

There will definitely be dry time over the next five days but when the rounds of storms come each day they will produce very heavy rain and maybe some severe weather at times. Rainfall for the week in excess of 3 inches will be possible. This heavy rain may at the very least aggravate ongoing river flooding and it could lead to new flooding on the smaller rivers. There will also be several chances for severe weather, including hail, wind, and tornadoes.