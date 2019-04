Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - FOX 2 sister station KPLR eleven celebrated its 60th Anniversary Sunday.

The first broadcast on April 28, 1959, was a Cardinals game against Cincinnati.

When both teams met at Busch Stadium for Sunday's game News 11 Sports Director Rich Gould and Al Hrabosky threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson proclaimed Sunday KPLR TV Day in the city of St. Louis.

For a trip back into the Channel 11 archives head over to KPLR11 on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.