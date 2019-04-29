Local attorney explains indictment against Former County Executive Steve Stenger

Posted 7:35 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34PM, April 29, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – St. Louis attorney Jay Kanzler was on-set with Fox 2 anchor John Brown Monday evening to discuss the indictment and charges former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is facing in federal court.

Stenger was indicted this past Thursday for a pay-for-play scheme and is facing three counts of honest services bribery/mail fraud. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

One of the questions to be answered in the investigation, who among Stenger’s associates should be worried about this indictment and those involved in these allegations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.