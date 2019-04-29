Michael Wacha comes off the injured list; scheduled to start at Nationals

Posted 2:46 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:45PM, April 29, 2019

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

WASHINGTON (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing one start with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

Wacha was scheduled to pitch the Cardinals’ series opener at the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Wacha is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four appearances this season. He last pitched April 17, then went on the IL two days later.

The Cardinals made room on the roster for Wacha by optioning rookie righty Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis.

Helsley made his major league debut April 16 and pitched in relief three times, with a 2.84 ERA across 6 1/3 innings.

