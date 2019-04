× New interim county executive named

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sam Page, the chairman of the county council, was named interim St. Louis County Executive following Steve Stenger’s resignation.

The council approved Page’s nomination at an emergency council meeting to address the vacancy. The final tally was 5 council votes in favor of Page and 1 against. Page abstained from voting.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information as details become available.