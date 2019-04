Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The police officer accused of killing fellow Officer Katlyn Alix is set for a court hearing Monday.

Officer Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January 24 fatal shooting of Officer Alix.

Hendren is accused of shooting Alix while playing a variation of Russian roulette.

He has been held on house arrest since then, on a $100,000 dollars bond.