‘OMG Bookfest’ is coming to the St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Summer is right around the corner, so it's time to start thinking about your summer reading lists.

This weekend, you can celebrate reading at the national festival, OMG Bookfest.

Amanda Ball-Clark, from the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves, is in the studio today to talk about the event.

OMG Bookfest is open to the public on Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 4p.m at the Ladue Fifth Grade Center. Entrance is $5 per family and you can redeem your ticket purchase for a book.

For more information, visit: TheNovelNeighbor.com