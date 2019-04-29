Pathfinder Church opens multi-sensory room for children with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Ill. - Pathfinder Church in Ellisville has opened Play Differently a brand new Sensory Room for kids with autism and other special needs to celebrate National Autism Month.

Play Differently is a therapeutic environment where children of all abilities have their sensory and motor needs regulated while their parents enjoy the worship service.

The rooms are equipped with specific equipment that helps to regulate their sensory systems which include sensory-soothing fixtures such as an aquatic bubble tub, wall puzzles, cushioned seats, and a light projector.

The bubble tube and fiber optic curtain help each user integrate and organize responses by activating the senses of vision, touch, hearing, and movement.

Pathfinder Church provides tours and materials to families with special-needs children.

