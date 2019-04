Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - A man was struck and killed Sunday night following an accident in Arnold.

Police say the pedestrian was struck just after 9:00 p.m. on Interstate-55 southbound at the Route 141 exit.

The highway exit was closed for a time overnight while police investigated how the accident happened.

There is no word on whether the driver was injured.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.