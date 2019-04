Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The pets of the week this week are Mini and Dottie!

They are 2-month-old beagle mixes who will grow to be about 35 or 40 pounds.

They are sweet, loving and playful puppies with lots of energy.

You can visit Mini and Dottie at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.