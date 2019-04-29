× Police investigate three weekend shootings

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating three separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, a man was found shot just after 3:00 p.m. on Maffitt Avenue near North Kingshighway.

The next discovery occurred several hours later when a second man was found shot on Arkansas Avenue at Miami Street in South St. Louis

The last shooting occurred early Monday morning at 12:30 a.m. when two men were shot in the legs on Church Road at Hornsby Avenue in north St. Louis.