Police investigate three weekend shootings

Posted 4:45 am, April 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating three separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

Sunday afternoon, a man was found shot just after 3:00 p.m. on Maffitt Avenue near North Kingshighway.

The next discovery occurred several hours later when a second man was found shot on Arkansas Avenue at Miami Street in South St. Louis

The last shooting occurred early Monday morning at 12:30 a.m. when two men were shot in the legs on Church Road at Hornsby Avenue in north St. Louis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.