Reconstruction on Tower Grove Avenue under I-44 begins, leading to month-long closure

ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Avenue under Interstate 44 will shut down Monday, April 29 at 9:00 a.m. for a month to allow for rehab work on the highway bridge over the street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation recommends that motorists use Vandeventer Avenue or South Grand Boulevard as alternate routes.

According to MoDOT, 39th Street under I-44 will reopen to pedestrians and bicyclists sometime before the Tower Grove closure.