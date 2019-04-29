Rural Missouri sheriff sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

Posted 1:06 pm, April 29, 2019, by

Cory Hutcheson

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The former sheriff of a rural southeastern Missouri county accused of crimes ranging from fraud to assault was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison.

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was originally charged with 28 federal counts but pleaded guilty in November to just two of them, wire fraud and identity theft. Hutcheson resigned after the guilty plea.

Hutcheson apologized during Monday’s hearing. Federal guidelines would have allowed up to 16 months in prison. He will serve four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release after the prison sentence.

Investigators painted a picture of a law enforcement officer out of control. In addition to the criminal case, Hutcheson was named in a lawsuit over the 2017 death of an inmate at the county jail.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.