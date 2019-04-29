Second First Student bus driver threatened with bodily harm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In less than a month there have been two altercations where a First Student bus driver was threatened by an angry parent. The most recent one happened on Monday.

Police say a woman allegedly flashed a gun and threatened a school bus driver.

Fox 2/New 11 has been told that the First student bus driver was en route to Gateway Elementary school when the mother of three got upset and pulled out a weapon.

It was only a few weeks ago First Student Bus driver Patrula Griffin was attacked while picking up students. The beating was caught on video and it shows her being kicked and hit by two women at a bus stop in north St. Louis. The two women have been charged in the brutal attack.

Police say they responded to the incident in the 1400 hundred block of North Jefferson near Downtown St. Louis. Parents say the incident is alarming.

The St. Louis Public School District sent a letter home with parents and it reads:

This morning, law enforcement responded to an incident reported by a First Student bus driver serving Gateway Elementary.

The driver told police that a verbal confrontation with a parent at a bus stop escalated when, after following the bus to the next stop, the parent allegedly displayed a gun from her vehicle and threatened the driver. The parent never entered the bus at any time.

The STLMPD has identified the parent and report that the investigating is on-going.

Our first priority is always the safety and security of our students. Violence and threats of violence will not be tolerated and will be referred to STLMPD.

We reached out to the First Student bus company for a comment and we have yet to hear back.

Investigators say the mother of three was taken into custody and possibly will face charges.