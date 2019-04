Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Rachel Glik is in the studio today to discuss how to have a healthy inner dialogue without adding any negativity into your life.

Sometimes, the voice inside our heads is the hardest not to listen to, so it is very important to keep that voice positive so that we can improve our self esteem.

Dr. Rachel Glik is a professional counselor who strives to empower people by helping them to explore and nourish their relationships with themselves.