St. Louis officer pleads not guilty in colleague’s death

Posted 11:11 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, April 29, 2019

Officer Nathaniel Hendren

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis police officer charged with killing a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathaniel Hendren is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action following the January shooting death of Katlyn Alix. The grand jury indictment returned Thursday doesn’t affect the charges but means the case can proceed without a preliminary hearing.

Hendren appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say that in the early hours of Jan. 24, Hendren and Alix were drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound. Hendren was on-duty at the time. Alix was not.

