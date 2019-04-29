Survey: More Americans are skipping summer vacations this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's going to be a long, hot summer for many families skipping the R and R.

A new survey from Bankrate says just 52 percent of Americans are planning on taking a summer vacation this year.

The most common reason is that people say they can't afford it.

The big factors include daily bills and paying debts - with 29 percent of Americans reportedly having more credit card debt than savings.

In addition to affordability, others cited family obligations, inability to take time off of work and health or age complications.