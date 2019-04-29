× Suspect taken into custody for Hazelwood homicide

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon just after 1 pm in the 1400 block of Annilo Drive. The call for service went out as shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old woman deceased from a single gunshot wound.

A male suspect was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Riverwood Place Drive without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.