Tennessee sixth graders charged with plotting school shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – Two Tennessee sixth graders are charged with plotting to bring weapons to school to kill students, teachers and themselves on the last day of classes, according to WATE.

A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Crossville Police Department stated a school resource officer was made aware of a hit list with students’ names on it.

According to WATE, a hit list was never found, but plans to stash weapons in the school’s locker room, open fire on students and staff and then turn the guns on themselves were discovered. The two students had discussed the plan repeatedly.

No weapons were found at either student’s home, but both have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, WATE reported.