Wacha Wins in Return, Cardinals Double up Nationals 6-3

Posted 11:09 pm, April 29, 2019, by

Michael Wacha returned from a knee injury and got the win in the Cardinals 6-3 victory over the Nationals on Monday night in Washington, D.C.

Wacha pitched the necessary five innings to qualify for the win, he improves to 2-0 on the season. Wacha had five strikeouts in those five innings of work. The Cardinals bullpen backed him up with four scoreless innings of relief, Giovanny Gallegos – two shutout innings, John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks – one shutout inning each. Hicks earned save #9 with a perfect ninth inning.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0, but rallied with a six run fifth inning. Harrison Bader started the big frame with a solo home run, his third of the year. Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with a single. Yadier Molina also drove in a run with a hit. Yadi has now hit in 16 straight games!

The win pushes the Cardinals to a season high eight games over .500 (18-10).

Game two of the four game series will be Tuesday in Washington, D.C. with Adam Wainwright on the mound for the Redbirds.

 

