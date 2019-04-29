× Who will lead St. Louis County? Special meeting set for tonight

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges of bribery, mail fraud and theft of honest services. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Monday at 1 p.m.

Stenger also resigned as county executive on Monday in a letter to County Counselor Peter Krane, writing that “it is in the best interest of our County and my family.”

Stenger did not respond to a request for comment. Under the county charter, the County Council picks a Democrat to replace Stenger until the November 2020 election. The council’s next regular meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Sources tell Fox 2 that a special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday.