Why the St. Louis Arch hasn’t been lit up in weeks

ST. LOUIS, MO - Downtown St. Louis has lost some of its sparkle, at least for now. The lights that make the Arch glow are having problems, and the city is trying to get to the bottom of it. Staff with the park service said crews have been working on the problem every day for weeks, trying to get answers.

Staff said the issue started several weeks ago. They said the new LED lights were installed last summer. They said even if the lights are fixed soon, they will be turned off for two weeks in May as they always are for birds that are migrating along the river.

Staff said they hope the problem will be fixed and that the lights will be back on later this Spring.