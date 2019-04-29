KSHE 95 Presents Sammy Hagar’s “Full Circle Jam Tour” on Saturday, May 18th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House. We’re giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week, plus one grand prize winner will jam out in VIP seats, plus win $200 from Peerless Furniture and receive an overnight stay at the Hollywood Casino Hotel! Tickets are on sale now!
Win Sammy Hagar tickets!
-
Win the Best Seats in the House – Sammy Hagar at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
-
‘Outlaw Musical Festival’ tour coming to St. Louis
-
Legendary rock band Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming to St. Louis
-
Country superstar Chris Young coming to St. Louis
-
Official Rules: Best Seats in the House – Sammy Hagar
-
-
ZZ tops is celebrating 50 years with a new North American tour
-
National Concert Week: Tickets for 34 local shows for just $20
-
Adam Sandler coming Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June
-
Rascal Flatts coming to St. Louis this May
-
Winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
-
-
Winning $768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
-
Tim’s Travels: ‘Monster Jam’ March 2-3 at America’s Center at the Dome