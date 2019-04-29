Win Sammy Hagar tickets!

Posted 4:00 am, April 29, 2019, by

KSHE 95 Presents Sammy Hagar’s “Full Circle Jam Tour”  on Saturday, May 18th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!  FOX 2 wants you to win the Best Seats in the House. We’re giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week, plus one grand prize winner will jam out in VIP seats, plus win $200 from Peerless Furniture and receive an overnight stay at the Hollywood Casino Hotel!  Tickets are on sale now!

ENTER HERE

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.