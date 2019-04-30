2 face drug and weapons charges following raid in Alton IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - Two people are facing drug and weapons charges after specially trained police officers busted the pair in their home. Police said they received numerous complaints from concerned neighbors about possible drug activity at the residence.

People living on and near Hawthorne Boulevard near Belle Street tell Fox 2/News 11 they were startled by a loud noise early Friday morning (April 26).

"It sounded like it was surround sound, like Fourth of July," said neighbor Shanteayna Musgraves.

A Madison County judge signed off on a search warrant after a weeks-long investigation by Alton detectives confirmed methamphetamine was being sold at the home. The search was performed by Alton police along with specially trained officers from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Response Team, a regional SWAT team made up of law enforcement from across the Metro East.

During the search, authorities found items tied to the use and sale of narcotics, as well as stolen firearms, Alton Police Officer Emily Hejna said.

"I actually walked down there the next morning, and I was like, 'Okay, so they definitely got raided because they put a big old plaster thing on the door," said neighbor Jeff Davison.

One neighbor who asked not to be identified said the suspects moved into the home in February. The neighbor said it was possible there were several people staying at the home because there were cars coming and going from the residence at all hours of the day.

"Everybody's close on this street, so just to know that is kind of nerve-wracking because there's always kids out here, but I guess now we know what all the traffic is," said Musgraves.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jared Myers, 39, and Cheyanne Shaw, 19, with one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

"We got some guns that were stolen off of the street, and it was all because a citizen called in with a tip and said, 'I don't think this is right,'" said Hejna.

Myers and Shaw were booked into the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $325,000 each.