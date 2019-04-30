WATCH LIVE: COVERAGE OF TORNADO WARNING IN MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Alton couple arrested on drug and weapons charges

Posted 2:08 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, April 30, 2019

Jared Myers and Cheyanne Shaw

ALTON, Ill. – A man and woman were arrested last week following an early morning raid at their Alton home.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokesman for the Alton Police Department, the raid took place Friday, April 26 in the 3200 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.

Police received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at the residence.

A Madison County judge signed off on a search warrant after a weeks-long investigation by Alton detectives confirmed methamphetamine was being sold at the home.

Authorities discovered items tied to the use and sale of narcotics, as well as stolen firearms, Hejna said.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged both 39-year-old Jared Myers and 19-year-old Cheyanne Shaw with one count of armed violence, one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Myers and Shaw remain in custody at the Madison County Jail on $325,000 bond.

