Bio-One assist families with crime scene clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – After spending several years in local law enforcement, sisters Megan and Amanda Boccardi opened a business dedicated to cleaning crime and other trauma scenes.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 got an exclusive look at a staged scene—with fake blood—of how the Bio-One crew works on most days.

"This is a re-enactment of a crime and trauma scene that you would have in a bathroom with tile," Megan said.

"It's not a typical cleaning. We are dealing with biohazards and we are dealing with bloodborne pathogens."

Strict guidelines ensure the job is nothing less than complete and employees are safe.

You have to follow your own EPA and Department of Health Standards in your own state," Megan said.

That keeps techs ready to clean small spaces like a bathroom stall or incredibly large ones like the 15-acre site of the October 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 and wounded more than 400 people.

"Bio-One out in Vegas, actually, was contracted by the FBI to clean up the mass shooting that happened there in Vegas," Megan said.

To work in a career like crime scene clean-up, a strong stomach simply isn’t enough.

"We're dealing with families, victims. Someone just lost a loved one,” Megan said. “You're going in there with empathy, you're there for a shoulder to cry on if needed."

Ginger Garrett said that is exactly what she got when she hired Bio-One after a loved one was discovered dead in his home. Garrett shared her immense gratitude for their help.

“Stuff happens... and... life... and these ladies will come in and help you start putting it back together," she said.

Garrett said the company handled payment through homeowner's insurance, as they do for most cleanups.

"About a year and a half ago, we had a bad scene in Maryland Heights,” Megan said. “The Maryland Heights Police Department stepped up and offered to pay for our services."

Bio-One only needed the deductible covered. But payment is not so easy for another common cleanup job – hoarding.

"The government, they now do classify hoarding as a mental illness. But unfortunately, insurance companies do not see it that way," Megan said. "And, we don't judge them. We come in with an open heart. And we understand that this might be their way of dealing with things just like everyone else has their own way of dealing with things."

Through their current work and past experience as police officers, the Boccardis help devastated families get their spaces back.

"We call ourselves the last responders now," Megan said.