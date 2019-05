Blues Get Set For Game 4 With Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues look to stay perfect in road playoff games when they face the Dallas Stars Wednesday night at 8:30pm. The Blues have won 4 straight games away from St. Louis during this post-season. On Monday, it was a thrilling 4-3 win over Dallas with Pat Maroon getting the game-winner with 1:38 left in the game. FOX2's Charlie Marlow is in Dallas with Blues coverage you can count on.