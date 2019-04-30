Community support aids family’s recovery from devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO- A community is now rallying behind a family of six who lost everything in a house fire in Imperial, Missouri.

Friends of the Been family say the outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming.

Tim and Tina Been moved into their dream home, with their four kids, just six months ago.

Family friends say the house is destroyed.

"The walls are gone in the living room, there's a portion in the back that's gone, the roof is gone. What wasn't damaged by the fire now has water damage," said Heather Muessig.

Tracey Pentzer, Heather Muessig and Kelly Bowen are close to the Been family. They say most of the house is a loss.

"Tina came out of the house in pajamas, as did all the kids. They didn't even have shoes on, we realized right away they were going to need a lot," said Muessig.

Dr. Tina Been is the principal at Mesnier Primary School. The Affton School District released a statement saying: "Our hearts are with the Been family, and we have been incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support from our community. We talk often of being #afftonstrong, and this is just one example of how willing the Affton community is to care for each other. The Been family will have our continued support as long as they need."

If you would like to donate to the Been family, click here for the GoFundMe page.