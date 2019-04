Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, Mo. - A crash along Interstate 55 near Route Z caused delays Tuesday morning.

The accident initially closed all lanes in the southbound direction just after 7:00 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where traffic is backed up for about miles in both directions as emergency crews assist with removing the vehicle.

As of 8:00 a.m. lanes in both directions are open.

No additional information has been released.

All lanes are back open now on 55 at Z where the earlier rollover had NB lanes closed and only 1 lane open SB @fox2now #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) April 30, 2019

Update! 1 lane is now getting by in each direction of 55 at the site of this rollover crash north of Z. Expect big delays coming out of Herculaneum heading to Pevely @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/WM7zO2zPnE — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) April 30, 2019