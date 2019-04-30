× Elderly man struck by car and killed while crossing Olive Blvd.

OLIVETTE, Mo. – A 71-year-old Olivette man died late Monday evening after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Olive Boulevard.

According to Detective Craig Schneider, a spokesman for the Olivette Police Department, the incident happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of Olive Blvd.

Police and paramedics found the victim, Earl Jones, unconscious but breathing. Jones was brought to Mercy Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Jones stayed at the scene after the accident and cooperated with the investigation, Schneider said.

Police determined the driver was attempting to change lanes and never saw Jones in the street.