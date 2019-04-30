Empowering women through healthy eating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With all of the influences we face in our everyday lives, from social media to advertising, it can be hard for some people to feel satisfied looking just the way they do.

There is a way to change that way of thinking to benefit us. Shannon Hayes Bischer, a registered and licensed dietician, is here today to talk to us about how we can be more positive about ourselves and an event coming up this weekend.

A Women's Intuitive Eating Workshop is this Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 4p.m at Empowered Spaces.

Call 314-578-7429 to register or visit: www.hayesnutrition.com, for more information.