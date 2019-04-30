Former St. Louis County police explorer volunteer due in court on sexual misconduct charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 20-year-old volunteer in the St. Louis County Police Explorer program has been charged with sending pornographic images to a 15-year-old boy.

Eric Parks of Festus faces two felonies and police are looking for more victims.

Parks met the boy while volunteering at a recruitment event for the explorer program at Lindbergh High School. The victim called officers after he said he received inappropriate Snapchat messages from Parks, police say.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, Parks admitted to police that he knew the victim`s age and was fully aware of the fact he was sending inappropriate messages and pictures to a child.

He is charged with attempting or promoting a sexual performance by a child, furnishing pornographic material to a minor and also sexual misconduct.

His bail was set at $25,000 and the judge ordered Parks to have no contact with anyone younger than 17 and to stay off social media.

The St. Louis County Police Explorer program have confirmed Parks is no longer with the program.