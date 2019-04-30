Ezekiel Elliott steals show when boy gets hit by puck at Stanley Cup Playoffs game

DALLAS — St. Louis native Ezekiel Elliott warmed tens of thousands of hearts Monday at a St. Louis Blues game against the Dallas Stars. Elliott, now a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was at Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when a young boy was hit with a puck. Elliott promptly went to the boy to cheer him up.

Ezekiel Elliott the star running back out of Ohio State University and a St. Louis native made history in 2016. He was picked number four overall at the NFL Draft in Chicago by the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott becomes the highest picked St. Louis football player in the NFL Draft. The John Burroughs High School alum was elated at being drafted by the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys posted several photos of the kind act on Facebook, and they’ve gotten thousands of reactions and shares.

Pat Maroon flicked a puck over Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop with 1:38 left in a wild third period, and the St. Louis Blues won 4-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Maroon’s second goal of the playoffs came after he gathered the puck to the left of Bishop and scored. That ended a span of just under 5{ minutes when both teams scored two goals.

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the playoffs, after going without a goal in his last 17 games in the regular season, with 5:36 left for a 3-2 lead. His one-timer coming right after the end of a Blues power play during which Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal to tie the game 1:18 earlier.

The Stars got even again at 3-3 on Tyler Seguin’s goal that was his first point in this series.

Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who are still undefeated on the road this postseason after winning all three games at Winnipeg in the first-round series they won in six games. All four of the road wins have been by one goal.

Jay Bouwmeester assisted on both St. Louis goals in the third period.

Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington had 28 saves.

Bishop, who grew up in St. Louis, was drafted by the Blues and made his NHL debut for them in 2008, stopped 30 shots.