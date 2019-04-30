× Free Trip Tuesday – Lake of the Ozarks!



Free Trip Tuesday – Brought to you by Webster Groves Subaru

The lucky winner will enjoy a three-night getaway for a family of four at Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. With 1,150 miles of wandering shoreline, Missouri’s largest lake is mid-America’s favorite outdoor destination for water recreation, golf, shopping, sightseeing and other family fun.

The prize package includes three nights’ stay in deluxe accommodations at Margaritaville Lake Resort. The winning family will enjoy three days of fun both on and off the water. They’ll splash and slide at the Jolly Mon Indoor Waterpark, as well as at the nearby 27-acre Big Surf Waterpark. They’ll enjoy a round of golf at the Oaks Golf Course, part of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail. They’ll get a close-up look at the Lake during a 1½-hour narrated cruise on the 150-passenger Tropic Island motor yacht. They’ll be in for a cool experience when they enjoy a guided tour of Bridal Cave.

There are taste treats in store, too. The winners will get their days off to a great start with breakfast at JB’s Boathouse. They’ll also enjoy a “sweet tooth” break at a local favorite, Randy’s Frozen Custard. Margaritaville Lake Resort is also providing $100.00 in resort bucks.

For more information on Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, call 1-800-FUN-LAKE or visit online at www.funlake.com .

Prize Package Elements (family of four):

Three nights' lodging for a family of four at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Osage Beach

Breakfast each morning at the JB's Boathouse, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Osage Beach

Admission to Jolly Mon Indoor Waterpark, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Osage Beach

Scenic lake excursion on Tropic Island Cruises motor yacht, Margaritaville Lake Resort Marina, Osage Beach

A round of golf for up to four people at The Oaks, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Osage Beach

, Osage Beach $100 in Margaritaville Lake Resort Bucks

Admission to Big Surf Waterpark, Linn Creek

Guided tour of Bridal Cave, Camdenton

Sweet treats at Randy's Frozen Custard, Osage Beach

, Osage Beach PLUS, $200.00 gift card courtesy of Webster Groves Subaru!

