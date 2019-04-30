Free Trip Tuesdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Only a short drive from St. Louis, the beautiful, French Lick Resort, provides championship golf courses, world-class spas, Vegas-style gaming and horseback riding.

This is the place that will kick off our Free Trip Tuesday's, sponsored by Webster Groves Subaru.

Steve Rondinaro, with French Lick Resort, is here with us in the studio to talk about the details on this family vacation for four.

The trip includes a three night stay at French Lick Resort where you can have access to riding stables, historic tours, walking trails, pools and many different dining options.

To register for this family fun trip, go to the contest page, you'll have until 9am to sign up.