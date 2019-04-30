× Jussie Smollett will not return to ‘Empire’ for next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Fox Entertainment says Jussie Smollett will not return to “Empire” in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.

The studio released a statement Tuesday saying `there are no plans for Smollett’s character of Jamal to return to `Empire.”’ No reason was given.

Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the show had been renewed for a sixth season.

Chicago police allege Smollett paid two brothers to help him stage a January attack in which he said two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical substance and put a rope around his neck.

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains the attack wasn’t staged. He was arrested, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.

“Empire” films each episode in Chicago.