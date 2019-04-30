Looking suave for Operation Suave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - MANUPSTL is a mentoring organization for African American men, empowering them for success in St. Louis.

Co-Founder Chris Hill, and Andre Walker, the CFO and Digital Marketing Strategist, are here to talk to us about the organization and their upcoming event: Operation Suave.

Operation Suave is an event with a goal centered around community and brotherhood. It's a narrative-changing, free educational event hosting many local resources that challenge cultural and societal views.

Operation Suave will be held at Harris Stowe State University on Saturday, May 4th at 9:30am.

Those interested in attending Operation Suave should arrive in their most 'suave' and professional attire. For more information, visit: Manupstl.com

 

