Marriott Hotels joins Airbnb in the home rental space

ST. LOUIS – Look out Airbnb. You have some new competition.

Marriott International will be the first hotel operator to launch a home rental platform.

Next week, Marriott said it would start renting 2,000 homes in 100 cities across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Its expansion into the home-rental space a new category of short-term rentals that offer hotel-like services including housekeeping and a concierge.

Marriott says it will have houses available for as little as $200 dollars per night but will focus on upscale and luxury properties.

Travelers can start renting properties on Marriott’s “homes and villas” website as early as next week.

