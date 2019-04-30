WATCH LIVE: COVERAGE OF TORNADO WARNING IN MADISON COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Missouri speaking engagement for Cliven Bundy is canceled

Posted 4:14 pm, April 30, 2019, by

Cliven Bundy circa April 2014.

MANSFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri seed company will not host Nevada rancher and states’ rights advocate Cliven Bundy at an upcoming spring planting festival.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds had invited Bundy to discuss growing ancient crookneck watermelons in desert conditions at its festival May 5-6 near Mansfield.

Bundy is best known for leading an armed standoff in 2014 when federal agents tried to seize his cattle after he refused for 20 years to pay cattle-grazing fees on publicly-owned land near his ranch.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Bundy’s invitation drew criticism shortly after it was announced last week.

Baker Creek spokeswoman Kathy McFarland said Monday the company and Bundy agreed he would not speak after learning that some people planned to protest his appearance.

___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.