Order ahead from Schnuck’s deli through a new feature on their app

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want something from the deli but don’t want to wait for it? Schnucks has a new service to let you order ahead through their app. The new service is launching at 18 locations.

“Deli Order Ahead is a simple and convenient lunch or dinner solution for our busy, on-the-go customers,” said Schnucks Vice President of Marketing Ted Schnuck in a statement. “This service is designed to offer even more convenience to our customers and reduce their wait time.”

To help round out customers’ meals, 14 of the 18 stores will also offer prepared foods via Deli Order Ahead and kiosk ordering.

Locations offering the new service:

Missouri Stores:

5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139

60 Hampton Village Plaza, St. Louis, Mo. 63109

3900 Vogel Road, Arnols, Mo. 63010

4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128

5519 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63129

10070 Gravois Road, Affton, Mo. 63123

9540 Watson Road, Crestwood, Mo. 63126

8560 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119

6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117*

12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131*

8867 Ladue Road, Ladue, Mo. 63124*

1393 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, Mo. 63021

1060 Woods Mill Plaza, Town & Country, Mo. 63017*

1900 First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, Mo. 63301

101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367

Illinois Store:

2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025

Indiana Stores: