Proud to Serve: St. Louis County police officer makes drunk drivers his mission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sergeant Scott Roach is a third-generation police officer, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who both spent their careers in St. Louis. He was nominated for our Proud to Serve award by Meghan Carter the Executive Director of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, M.A.D.D. for his tireless efforts to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers. Her nomination reads:

For MADD, it takes many in the community to work towards our mission, and for the MADD Missouri office in St. Louis, MO, we are extremely fortunate to have Sgt. Scott Roach as a part of our local efforts to save lives.

Sgt. Roach has been the Traffic Safety Sgt. for St. Louis County Police Department for 5 years and has a true dedication to keeping our roadways safe, especially when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

One prime example of Sgt. Roach's dedication came to a vision for a campaign that was originally an idea for the St. Louis region that has grown over the past three years to be a national campaign - 'Saturation Saturday'. The first ever Saturation Saturday event was held in August 2017. The idea stemmed from Sgt. Roach attending one of MADD’s Candlelight Vigils and a very specific multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoint that MADD was invited to be a part of and attend. His vision was to pick an evening and have all the police departments in the St. Louis region come together and focus on DWI enforcement to whatever capacity worked for the department. The evening would start with a roll call briefing and include honoring the victims/survivors of impaired driving crashes. Sgt. Roach’s vision was that this was the opportunity for officers to ‘give back’ to MADD and dedicate this evening to arresting impaired drivers. When Sgt. Roach shared this with me, I had so much excitement with it that we took it one step further and made it a statewide event.

Following the 2017 event, MADD had the opportunity to showcase our ‘Saturation Saturday’ campaign at two of MADD’s conferences with representatives from MADD, law enforcement and safety advocates throughout the country. Sgt. Roach’s vision for the event, starting as regional, then growing to a statewide event, has now turned into a national campaign with other states to include New York and Illinois participating in 2018, and as we prepare for the 2019 campaign on August 24, Arizona along with a few others will be added to the list of participating states.

This is just one example of Sgt. Roach's efforts to save lives and prevent these 100% senseless tragedies. We applaud Sgt. Roach for the awareness he brings to our community on impaired driving, and the friend he has become to everyone at Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Sergeant Scott Roach is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.