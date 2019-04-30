Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. In fact, most of the Fox 2/KPLR 11 viewing area will be subject to a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon through early Thursday.

The first of two rounds of rain and thunderstorms are moving in for Tuesday afternoon. These scattered storms could be strong, bringing frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. When it is not storming, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

Round two will be this evening. A line of strong to severe storms rolls across Missouri and into Illinois. These storms may bring larger hail and some isolated tornadoes. The highest storm threat is between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Most of the rain will exit the viewing area before sunrise Wednesday.

Additional storms are likely by Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi River will again climb into major flood stage, with 2 to 3 inches of rain expected through Thursday.

Click the link for the latest river levels and forecasts: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=LSX