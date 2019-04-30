Song of the Day – Free Trip Tuesday

FREE TRIP TUESDAY – FRENCH LICK, INDIANA!

French Lick, Indiana is nestled in the Indiana countryside. Home to two AAA Four-Diamond nationally historic hotels and the winner of the 2015 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Historic Hotel, French Lick is both a breath of fresh air and an exciting family adventure. An easy drive from St. Louis, this upscale destination features championship golf courses, world-class spas, Vegas-style gaming, horseback riding and activities for kids. The beautifully restored historic French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel capture the opulence of times long past and ensure an escape from the norm for everyone who visits. The resort is a great family destination. It’s also great for golfers.