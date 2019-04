Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Scott Gee, from Steps for Hope and Ann Tucker from a Cancer Support Community, are here to talk to us about the Steps for Hope walk this Saturday, May 4.

Steps for Hope will feature a family fun area, DJ entertainment, lunch provided by Mellow Mushroom, raffles and more.

Registration for the walk starts at 9a.m.

For more information, visit: CancerSupportSTL.org