The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids should play more

Posted 11:40 am, April 30, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Adrienne Appell, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at the Toy Association, is with us in the studio today to talk about the importance of play.

Playing is very important for kids and their development, so it's important to encourage this.

According to a recent clinical report  by the American Academy of Pediatrics, play is a fundamental part to developing skills emotionally, cognitively, creatively and socially.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends children play to eliminate stress, build relationships and improve functioning.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.