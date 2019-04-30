The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids should play more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Adrienne Appell, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at the Toy Association, is with us in the studio today to talk about the importance of play.

Playing is very important for kids and their development, so it's important to encourage this.

According to a recent clinical report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, play is a fundamental part to developing skills emotionally, cognitively, creatively and socially.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends children play to eliminate stress, build relationships and improve functioning.