Tim Travels: Everything you need to be a camper at St Charles Bass Pro Shops

Posted 6:57 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, April 30, 2019

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - If you did not know Tim Ezell loves camping, and he is taking his family on a trip!

He was live at Bass Pro Shops St. Charles and got some expert advice about outdoor equipment, apparel, cooking and more.

This 92,000 square feet facility is full of outdoor excitement including the area's largest selection of quality gear for fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and marine.

They offer tours and demo's Mondays thru Thursdays to help you learn more about the outdoors and outdoor activities.

