Traffic updates: Rain and mist hit the morning commute for a slow motion start

3 killed in fiery crash after SUV overturns, hits a tree

Posted 7:14 am, May 1, 2019, by

Getty Images

LAWSON, Mo. –  Authorities say three people have been killed in a fiery crash in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a sport utility vehicle went off the right side of a Ray County highway amid heavy rain, overturned and struck a tree. The patrol says the SUV then caught on fire.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Bradley Ahart, of Kingston, 26-year-old Andrew Fleming, of Polo, and 24-year-old Kara Frisch, also of Polo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.