Appearance of the Stanley Cup at Ball Park Village raises Blues fans hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is considered one of the oldest trophies in all of sports and the Stanley Cup is sleeping in St. Louis tonight. St. Louis Blues fans hope the trophy will be part of a Market Street celebration but for now, they settled for the chance to have their photo taken next to the cup at Ball Park Village on Wednesday. The Stanley Cup was on display for about 3 hours.

The Cup travels during much of the season after spending 100 days with the winning team. A handler of the Cup Howie Borrow brought the cup out of a crate and was wearing white gloves when he placed it on a table at Ball Park Village for fans to see. He said, “People are allowed to touch it, hug it, they can give it a kiss if they want. I know there are superstitions but we allow that still and we just want it looked after properly and respected and so we can take it around from player to player in the same conditions it’s always been.”

Some players and fans believe touching the cup is bad luck for your team so many fans posing with the Cup decided not to touch it and hope it will return to St. Louis when the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over.

Borrow said the Cup is traveling as a way to promote the NHL playoffs. He said the cup will be on its way to the Kentucky Derby after a few media appearances in St. Louis on Thursday.