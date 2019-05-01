Conservation Connection: ‘The pear to beware’

ST. LOUIS - Nature's beauty can be deceptive. Some non-native flowering trees can pose a threat to our native landscape. The Missouri Department of Conservation has a warning about "the pear to beware." Dan Zarlenga visits Fox 2/KPLR 11 to explain why Bradford pear trees are a problem for Missourians.
